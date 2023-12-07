Two decades after finding love on the inaugural season of The Bachelorette, Ryan Sutter confessed to facing some highs and lows in his marriage to Trista Sutter.

“They never said it would be easy but this year was easily one of the craziest, most challenging, most unpredictable years of the 20 we’ve now spent together,” Ryan, 49, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 6, while celebrating the pair’s anniversary. “We struggled and we cried. We laughed and we loved. We did it all and we did it together, like we always have. You and me, hand in hand, heart to heart.”

The couple met on season 1 of the Bachelor spinoff, tying the knot in December 2003 during their ABC special, Trista & Ryan’s Wedding.

“It started in front of millions but today it’s just us,” Ryan continued. “No wedding special, no fanfare, no red carpet. Just Love. That’s all we’ve ever needed. I love you @tristasutter Now and forever. Happy Anniversary!!! HIF ❤️.”

Trista took to the comments section with a heartfelt response. “From this words of affirmation girl, thank you babe for your words and most importantly, for your love. ❤️,” she wrote. “You are my safe harbor, my happy place, and my absolute favorite love story. Here’s to living life and taking chances. 🥂 HIF.”

While their love has remained strong, the couple has had to overcome major challenges in recent years, including Ryan’s health battle and eventual Lyme disease diagnosis.

Trista, 51, shared an exclusive update on her husband’s “ups and downs” with Us Weekly in January, noting that Ryan “has been feeling great” since starting bee venom therapy.

Ryan began facing health setbacks in February 2020, but there was no immediate answer for his symptoms. He announced his Lyme disease diagnosis during a May 2021 episode of his wife’s “Better Etc.” podcast. “I tested positive for Lyme disease,” he said at the time. “It seems like something that I will always have. Now I know, and I can build back my immune system to fight it off.”

Despite the challenges they’ve faced, the OG Bachelorette couple has remained strong over the last 20 years by putting their relationship first.

“I feel like when we first got married, the advice that I was giving — at least [to] the people who were coming off of the show — was really focus on your relationship. Enjoy all the things that are coming your way, all the fun invites that you’re getting, [but remember] it’s about your relationship,” Trista told Us exclusively in February. “So, put that first, and we did that in moving to Vail, [Colorado], and really prioritizing him and me.”

The couple welcomed son Max in July 2007 and daughter Blakesley in April 2009. While 20 years with Ryan went by in the blink of an eye, the pair’s teenage children serve as a reminder of their love.

“You have to remind yourself sometimes because we are just a normal couple,” Trista told Us in February. “20 years ago. … I feel like I met him yesterday, but at the same time I look at my kids who are taller than me now and think, ‘Yeah, that didn’t happen yesterday.”