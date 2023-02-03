Bachelor Nation will always have Trista and Ryan! While recent Bachelors and Bachelorettes have failed to find The One on the ABC franchise, Trista Sutter (née Rehn) and Ryan Sutter are gearing up to celebrate 20 years of marriage this year.

“I feel like when we first got married, the advice that I was giving —at least the people who were coming off of the show — was really focus on your relationship. Enjoy all the things that are coming your way — all the fun invites that you’re getting — [but remember] it’s about your relationship,” the 50-year-old former reality TV star exclusively told Us Weekly. “So put that first and we did that in moving to Vail (Colorado) and really prioritizing him and me.”

Trista and Ryan, 48, wed in December 2003 in front of ABC cameras and went on to welcome son Max, 15, and daughter Blakesley, 13.

“We prioritized ourselves and our relationship and now I feel like [the advice is] similar. It’s the same. You constantly have to prioritize your relationship, especially when you have kids because they kind of take over, you know, as they should,” she continued. “But your relationship with your significant other, I feel like is the foundation of your family and should be the most important. … Have fun together, enjoy life together, make time for each other.”

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant recalled a friend recently texting her a photo of a Vail newspaper with the story about a local firefighter competing on The Bachelorette 20 years ago to the day.

“It was a little shocking, thinking that it’s 20 years because we’re just living life, you know?” she explained. “And it is kind of crazy to think that that’s how we met it. You have to remind yourself sometimes because we are just a normal couple. 20 years ago, it feels a little like [a long time ago and like yesterday]. I feel like I met him yesterday, but at the same time I look at my kids who are taller than me now and think, ‘Yeah, that didn’t happen yesterday.’”

Trista, who noted that raising teenagers is “not for the faint of heart,” has teamed up with Purely Inspired to promote the brand’s “Living Healthy Made Easy” campaign.

“I am all about authenticity and I truly use Purely Inspired [and] all of their goodies every day,” she told Us. “I make smoothies for my family every day. I try to get the greens in when I can, and they have a product called Organic Greens that you just put a scoop in, you cannot taste it.”

For more from Trista, watch the video above.