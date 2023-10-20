Gerry Turner made our night when he pulled fan favorite Susan Noles aside for one-on-one time during the Thursday, October 19, episode of The Golden Bachelor.

To make Susan, 66, feel special, Gerry, 72, gifted her a rose quartz, a crystal which he explained symbolizes empathy and strength.

“It’s those two qualities I think that you have that remind me so much of Toni. That is the highest compliment I can pay someone,” Gerry said, referring to his late wife. “Those good qualities you have, they’re very special.”

Susan got emotional as she accepted the present.

Gerry — named one of Us Weekly’s Reality Stars of the Year in the inaugural issue — previously told Us that one of his goals as the lead was to make the women feel supported. “I wanted them to feel good about themselves,” he said.

He also shed light on how he formed connections with the contestants. “It wasn’t so much a specific question that I was looking to get answered, but more a reaction from them — a look in their eye, the feeling of connection and warmth,” he explained.

Nine women remain in Gerry’s journey to find The One.

The Golden Bachelor airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. For a recap of week 4, watch the video above.