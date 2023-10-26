The Golden Bachelor’s debut season has been full of tear-jerking moments — both happy and sad.

Fans watched leading man Gerry Turner begin his journey to find love after loss when the show premiered in September 2023. He kicked things off by opening up about his 43-year marriage to his late wife, Toni.

The couple’s dreams of living at their lake house were cut short after Toni was hospitalized in 2017. She died of a bacterial infection soon after. “Every time I look at that lake, I go, ‘This is her dream. This is what she deserves. Why am I standing here alone?’” Gerry shared through tears. “It will be six years since Toni passed away. No one’s ever gonna replace Toni, but the love of my daughters and my granddaughters pulled me out of a dark spot.”

His introduction ended on a bittersweet note as he expressed his hopes for a second chance at love. “I’m ready for that, and I hope that person’s out there,” he said.

The Golden Bachelor airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling to see the most emotional moments from season 1: