Gerry Turner is honoring his late wife, Toni Turner, as he looks for new love on The Golden Bachelor.

The 72-year-old leading man was married to his longtime love for over four decades and the two purchased their dream lake house in 2017. Not long after, Toni fell and was taken to the hospital by Gerry. “She had a bacterial infection that infected her kidneys and infected her liver,” he shared in an August 2023 Golden Bachelor teaser. “And so, I took my wife to the emergency room on July 7, she passed away on July 15.”

He continued: “No one’s ever gonna replace Toni, but the love of my daughters and my granddaughters pulled me out of a dark spot.” The pair shared two daughters, Jenny and Angie, and two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

Six years later, Gerry is ready to find that same kind of love with someone new. “That’s what I want,” he said in the preview. “And I know that person’s out there.”

Scroll below to see Gerry’s most heartfelt quotes about Toni:

The Golden Bachelor airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.