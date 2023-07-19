Gerry Turner is making it easy for Bachelor Nation to fall in love with him.

The 71-year-old star of the upcoming Golden Bachelor gave his first podcast interview on Wednesday, July 19, opening up to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt about accepting the gig — and how his late wife, Toni, might feel about the show.

“I think she would be very pleased. I have a picture of her in my walk-in closet, so every night I’m in there and I see her picture. It’s the only one now that I have in the house and in the mornings, I see her picture and you know, we talk,” Gerry explained on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “I’ll make a brief comment — or sometimes that talk is silent. But here, lately, in the last couple of months, you know, my question for her is always, ‘So what do you think of this? Am I doing the right thing?’ And I really have strong positive feelings about it. I think she would be very happy.”

ABC named Gerry the first senior Bachelor earlier this week.

“I think she’s probably seen me fail at a number of attempted relationships and dating, and I really think she would approve of this,” he continued. “It’s positive, it’s energetic. It’s a way of communicating and finding the connection with a number of people, but specifically one special person and pretty confident.”

Gerry and Toni shared two daughters: Jenny and Angie. The high school sweethearts moved from Indiana to Iowa after Gerry retired in 2017 — the same year Toni fell ill and died.

On Wednesday, he explained to Joe and Serena how the show is already bringing joy into his life.

“I have a neighbor whose husband passed away last November, and we were outside last Saturday. They were having a memorial for him. She’s 80 years old and was feeling kind of bad. And, literally, it was six years ago on that Saturday that I took my wife to the hospital when she never came home,” Gerry recalled to Joe and Serena. “And we had a good cry, you know, hugged it out a little bit, had a good cry. About three hours later she calls and she goes, “My daughter is here [and] my daughter-in-law is here, can we come over and have our picture taken with you?’ There you go. And so we’re doing selfies.”

Gerry surprised his neighbor by kissing her in between the first and second photos.

“I turn to her, and I say, ‘Just gimme a little kiss right here.’ And as she does, I turn. And so we kissed and then in the last picture, her face is lit up and busting out with laughter,” he said.” And it was really a great experience to watch her have a bad morning and then a great morning because of The Golden Bachelor experience.”

Gerry’s journey is set to air on ABC this fall after Dancing With the Stars.