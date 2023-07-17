Cancel OK
The countdown is on for the premiere of The Golden Bachelor — ABC’s senior spinoff, which will set out to help 71-year-old Gerry Turner find a partner to share “the sunset years of life” — and Bachelor and Bachelorette alums are here for the new addition to the franchise.

“I think that is the best thing that they have done,” Jordan Rodgers told Us Weekly of the concept last month during an exclusive interview with wife JoJo Fletcher. “I was so excited when I heard.”

JoJo, who was the season 12 Bachelorette, added, “I am excited and I will be watching!”

The network announced on Monday, July 17, that Gerry, a widower from Iowa, will be handing out the roses. Season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins, meanwhile, told Us back in April that his “dream” job would be hosting the new show.

“I’m not asking for a lot from the show. I haven’t asked for anything in years, but I am making sure that it is known that if they need somebody — I’m not trying to take Jesse Palmer away from the show — just let me, like, be there as the medicine passer outer or, like, not the bartender, just let me figure out what blue pill to put in the bottle,” Ben told Us.

Gerry, however, mentioned receiving a call from Jesse — who took over Bachelor Nation hosting duties from Chris Harrison in 2021 — during his Monday appearance on GMA.

While the cast has yet to be announced for the franchise’s new show, Bachelorette season 17 alum Andrew Spencer said his mother wanted a spot — much to his dismay.

“Any Bachelor [show], I tune in. I’m very grateful for them. They definitely get my viewership. My mom wanted to go on it, but I didn’t see the sign-ups and I don’t think I could go through seeing that,” Andrew said on the most recent episode of Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast while recapping week three of Charity Lawson’s season. “I literally would rather put bleach in my eyes than watch my mom making out with someone.”

Watch the video above to hear from more members of Bachelor Nation, including OG final rose winner Amanda Marsh, Bachelorette season 14 alum Jason Tartick and Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

The Golden Bachelor will air on ABC Mondays after Dancing With the Stars.

