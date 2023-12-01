Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are the first Golden Bachelor success story.

Gerry got down on one knee and proposed to Teresa during the season 1 finale, which filmed in Costa Rica and aired in November 2023.

“When I woke up this morning, it was difficult. I had really mixed feelings, and I got to the point with the questions I had asked myself about, how did I get here? And is she the right girl? I came to the realization that you’re not the right person for me to live with,” Gerry said, taking a dramatic pause before getting down on one knee. “You’re the person that I can’t live without. Theresa, I love you 1,000 percent. I’m never going to stop believing that every day I choose you. Will you marry me?”

Gerry caught Theresa off guard with his fakeout on camera, but there was an even bigger twist that fans didn’t see.

“I go through a small speech and I look at her and say, ‘But Theresa, you’re not the person that I can live with,’ and have a long pause,” he recalled during an interview with People in November 2023. “And what I actually said was, ‘Theresa, you’re not the [right] person for me,’ which is much more harsh.”

Theresa remembered “slinking away,” thinking it was actually a breakup speech. After the snafu, Gerry found the right words and said that “air went back into [Theresa’s] body.”

When Theresa made her limo entrance during the Golden Bachelor premiere in September 2023, she immediately stood out among the other contestants. Viewers watched the couple’s love blossom from that first night before they found love at the finish line.

Keep scrolling to relive Gerry and Theresa’s love story:

September 2023

While she didn’t win the first impression rose, Theresa still made her mark on Gerry. She exited the limo in her “birthday suit” since night one of the season fell on her birthday. When they shared cupcakes together later on in the episode, Theresa gave Gerry a kiss to get some of the frosting off his mouth.

October 2023

When drama emerged between Theresa and fellow contestant Kathy Swarts, Gerry was quick to come to the rescue. Not only did he confront Kathy about the tension, but Gerry also had comforted a crying Theresa in her room.

As the season continued, their connection got stronger and included declarations of love.

November 2023

During their overnight dates, Gerry revealed his strong feelings for Theresa before ultimately popping the question.

“Part of our conversation in the Fantasy Suites [was] the first time really that I seriously told her that I loved her. It was almost an announcement of excitement,” he told People. “I said it three times in a row, ‘Theresa, I love you. I love you, I love you.’ And I go, ‘And I’m going to ask you to marry me. I don’t know if you’re going to say yes, but I’m going to ask you.’ So for me, when I got to the final episode and the engagement was about to happen, I was very confident that she was my person, 100 percent confident.”

During the live After the Final Rose special, the couple announced that they would get married in a televised wedding special in January 2024. They later shared their plans to move to Charleston, South Carolina.