Gerry Turner put a (Neil Lane) ring on it! The Golden Bachelor proposed to Theresa Nist during the finale of the ABC show on Thursday, November 30.

“As time went on, I felt it more and more to the point where I’m so madly in love with you, Gerry,” Theresa, 70, told Gerry, 72, on the final day of filming. “And I feel that for us that life isn’t over, that the best is yet to come. I think you are the most wonderful man in the world. Now that I’ve found you, I don’t ever want to let you go. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Gerry then informed Theresa that he was picking her over runner-up Leslie Fhima — but not before faking her out.

“When I woke up this morning, it was difficult. I had really mixed feelings, and I got to the point with the questions I had asked myself about, ‘How did I get here? And is she the right girl?’ I came to the realization that you’re not the right person for me to live with,” Gerry told Theresa before he started to get down on one knee. “You’re the person that I can’t live without. Theresa, I love you 1,000 percent. I’m never going to stop believing that every day I choose you. Will you marry me?”

The twosome confirmed on After the Final Rose that they are still going strong and plan to wed live on ABC on January 4, 2024.

“We’re going to do it as quickly as we can because, at our age, we don’t have a lot of time to waste,” Gerry said on AFR. “As quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we’re getting married.”

The Golden Wedding airs on ABC Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. For a full recap of the finale, watch the video above.