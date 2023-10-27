Theresa Nist has been a frontrunner on The Golden Bachelor since the first week — and she made it all the way to hometowns.

Theresa, who hails from New Jersey, will introduce Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner to her two kids and their respective children ahead of the season 1 finale.

“I think that you should be the new Paw Paw,” her grandson Henry told Gerry in an October 2023 teaser for the hometowns-themed week.

Theresa was married to William Nist for 42 years before he died in 2014. Theresa and William shared son Tommy and daughter Jen.

Theresa’s family has been supportive of her Bachelor Nation journey. Jen even gave her mom some words of wisdom ahead of the Golden Bachelor premiere.

“BE YOURSELF. How awesome that so many people in the world are going to get to ‘know’ you! You are one of a kind and have so much goodness to share. Don’t be anything other than exactly you,” Jen gushed via Instagram in September 2023. “Have fun. Laugh. I hope I get to hear a real Theresa laugh on the show! … You are wonderful. You’ve got this. Kiss him if it feels right. How great would it be to be in a really healthy relationship with a man!”

The Golden Bachelor airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling to learn more about Theresa:

What Does Theresa Nist Do for a Living?

Theresa works in finance and, according to her ABC bio, taught herself about the stock market.

What Is Theresa Nist Looking for in a Partner?

“She hopes to meet a partner who will be her best friend in this next chapter of life and will appreciate all the little moments with her,” her official ABC bio reads.

How Did Theresa Nist Make a Splash on The Golden Bachelor?

Given that the first night of The Golden Bachelor filming occurred on her 70th birthday, Theresa showed up in her “birthday suit.” When Theresa introduced herself to Gerry, she wore only a silk robe — and flashed the reality TV lead. While Gerry was stunned by her limo exit, it was revealed that she was actually wearing a nude-colored minidress.

After getting a rose at the rose ceremony, Theresa was the first contestant to be invited on a one-on-one date. They shared milkshakes at a local diner and the evening ended with a flash mob.

Why Was Theresa Nist Involved in The Golden Bachelor Drama?

Theresa’s immediate connection with Gerry quickly sparked a rivalry with fellow contestant Kathy Swarts, who did not want to hear about the intimacies of Gerry’s relationship with Theresa. Theresa, however, continually asserted that she did not understand why Kathy had been upset with her.

“Never in a million years did I think that I was going to find myself involved in drama. That is so not who I am,” she wrote via Instagram in October 2023. “I just thought that I was able to be open and honest with a new friend about how I was feeling. As you saw, I acknowledged that everyone felt a connection to Gerry, and I welcomed that. We were all on a journey to see who was the best fit for Gerry.”

Theresa noted: “I never ever intended to make Kathy or anyone feel less than. As Edith [Aguirre] said, ‘It’s the tension that we’re dating just one man.’ Of course!”

Has Theresa Nist Been Married Before?

Theresa and William, nicknamed Billy, were high school sweethearts. After 42 years of marriage, Billy died after his “kidneys were not good.”

“One day when I was at work, he all of a sudden took a turn for the worse, and I ran home and I watched him take his last breath,” she told Gerry, who is a widower himself, on their date. “Neither one of us thought this was going to happen. We thought we were gonna live with our spouses for the rest of our lives.“

Does Theresa Nist Have Kids and Grandkids?

Theresa and Billy were proud parents of kids Tommy and Jen. After Tommy and Jen married their respective spouses, they expanded their families. Tommy and Jen each have three sons, and Theresa loves spending time with her grandkids.