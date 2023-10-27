It’s not always easy being a contestant in the Bachelor franchise.
Gerry Turner comforted an emotional Leslie Fhima during the Thursday, October 26, episode of The Golden Bachelor after she got upset about him spending time with the other women.
“I did have a couple hard days,” Leslie said. “[When] you take Faith [Martin] on a date, it’s really hard because it brings up past feelings from other relationships because I have been cheated on.”
As she started to cry, Gerry embraced her and comforted her, saying, “I gotcha, it’s OK.”
Leslie admitted that she’s crazy about Gerry, telling him: “My feelings for you are really foreign to me because I haven’t felt that way in a really long time.” The pair kissed after he shared a similar sentiment.
“I felt such joy with you. I felt so protective,” Gerry said.
Leslie is one of the three women still in the running for Gerry’s final rose.
The Golden Bachelor airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. For a recap of week 5, watch the video above.