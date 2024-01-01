Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner Toasts to ‘Another Fantasy Night’ With Theresa Nist on New Year’s Eve

By
Feature Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Toasts to Another Fantasy Night With Theresa Nist on New Years Eve
5
Gerry Turner and Theresa NistCourtesy of Gerry Turner/Instagram

Gerry Turner and fiancée Theresa Nist checked another item off their bucket list by toasting to the new year in Times Square in New York City.

The inaugural Golden Bachelor, 72, documented his New Year’s Eve celebrations with Theresa, 70, via his Instagram Story on Sunday, December 31. The twosome, whose engagement aired on the Bachelor spinoff in November 2023, kicked off their festivities with an early lunch at La Grande Boucherie.

“Relaxing in a New York State of mind waiting for the ball to drop and wishing everyone a happy, healthy and joyful New Year 🥂,” Theresa wrote via Instagram before the clock struck midnight on Sunday.

She shared a series of photos with her fiancé hanging out in their hotel before heading to Times Square. Theresa wore a sequined black jacket and gold necklace while Gerry donned a sleek white shirt and navy tie.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist s Relationship Timeline From the Golden Bachelor and Beyond 758

Related: Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Relationship Timeline

“Another fantasy night in a long line of fantasy nights,” Gerry wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 1, sharing a sweet snap of the couple bundled up in the heart of the NYE celebrations.

lululemon

Deal of the Day

Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals That Could Sell Out This Weekend View Deal

The getaway kicked off the pair’s wedding week. Gerry and Theresa are set to wed live on The Golden Wedding, airing on ABC Thursday, January 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down for a closer look at the couple’s big night out:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

golden bachelor

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!