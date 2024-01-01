Gerry Turner and fiancée Theresa Nist checked another item off their bucket list by toasting to the new year in Times Square in New York City.

The inaugural Golden Bachelor, 72, documented his New Year’s Eve celebrations with Theresa, 70, via his Instagram Story on Sunday, December 31. The twosome, whose engagement aired on the Bachelor spinoff in November 2023, kicked off their festivities with an early lunch at La Grande Boucherie.

“Relaxing in a New York State of mind waiting for the ball to drop and wishing everyone a happy, healthy and joyful New Year 🥂,” Theresa wrote via Instagram before the clock struck midnight on Sunday.

She shared a series of photos with her fiancé hanging out in their hotel before heading to Times Square. Theresa wore a sequined black jacket and gold necklace while Gerry donned a sleek white shirt and navy tie.

“Another fantasy night in a long line of fantasy nights,” Gerry wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 1, sharing a sweet snap of the couple bundled up in the heart of the NYE celebrations.

The getaway kicked off the pair’s wedding week. Gerry and Theresa are set to wed live on The Golden Wedding, airing on ABC Thursday, January 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

