Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner found love with Theresa Nist, and they’re gearing up to tie the knot — live on ABC.

Gerry explained to viewers that he and Theresa planned to get married “right away” after their proposal was announced during The Golden Bachelor live finale in November 2023. The show’s host, Jesse Palmer, was quick to reveal that all of Bachelor Nation would be invited to the televised wedding special.

When he was initially named the Golden Bachelor, Gerry admitted that he was against the thought of remarrying. (Gerry was married to his high school sweetheart Toni for 47 years before her sudden death in 2017.)

However, that was before he met Theresa.

“As I was dating [before the show], I was looking for the person that I would spend the rest of my life with regardless of the label,” Gerry told Us Weekly exclusively. “And as I got closer and closer to the process started in the show, I really kind of came to realize that I did indeed want to be married, that I wanted that commitment, that two-way street. And so as I got into the show, that was my objective.”

Now that there’s a ring on Theresa’s finger, she and Gerry are officially planning their wedding. Thankfully, the duo is on the same page about what they want.

“When she’s thinking out loud and I’m thinking out loud, they’re pretty much in harmony,” Gerry told People in November 2023. “I haven’t seen anything that wouldn’t work. It’s going to be spectacular.”

Blending their families has also been a breeze for Gerry and Theresa, especially when their daughters are so involved in the wedding planning. (Gerry has two daughters, Jenny and Angie, while Theresa has one, Jen.)

“My daughter, she’s seen a million weddings and she is incredible,” Theresa gushed to People. “She’s put together the vision board. She’s asking me, ‘Do you like this? Do you like this?’ And I go, ‘Wow, OK, I don’t even have to do this. This is awesome.’ She’s handling it pretty much.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about The Golden Wedding:

Why Are Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Getting Married So Fast?

Gerry admitted that their ages do play a major factor.

“We’re old! Think about it this way: You can wait a year in your 20s because that might be 3 percent of your remaining life,” he explained on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in November 2023. “When you’re in your 70s, a year could be 10 percent or 20 percent of the time you have left.”

He added that they “didn’t want to put off” something that they “really felt was right.”

Do Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Live Together?

The couple is gearing up to start their life together in Charleston, South Carolina.

“We are going to live in South Carolina just outside the Charleston area. He’s always had this thought for the last two years and no one really knew that,” Theresa said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “It was all like, ‘Are you going to move to Indiana?’ But I wasn’t moving to Indiana and I have a son and a daughter and I live four minutes from my daughter and my three grandsons, and I have a son who lives in South Carolina.”

When Will ‘The Golden Wedding’ Air?

The Golden Wedding is set to air on ABC Monday, January 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where Are Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Going on Their Honeymoon?

Thanks to ABC, the couple will be headed to Italy after their wedding. During the November 2023 finale, host Jesse gifted Gerry and Theresa a trip to their dream destination.

Who Will Be Invited to ‘The Golden Wedding’?

In addition to their kids and grandkids, a source tells Us that Theresa has already started inviting her friends to the nuptials. Jesse also noted that the “Golden women” will be there, meaning the couple plan to invite some of their costars. It’s possible Bachelor and Bachelorette alums will score invites too as there was a lot of former stars in the crowd at past TV weddings, including Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s 2016 year wedding.