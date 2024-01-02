Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist’s Family Guide: Get to Know Her 2 Kids, 6 Grandkids and More

By
Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist’s Family Guide: Meet Her 2 Kids and More
6
Theresa Nist.ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Ever since Bachelor Nation first met Theresa Nist on season 1 of the Golden Bachelor, she’s been vocal about how important family is to her.

Following her engagement to Gerry Turner in November 2023, Theresa shared that the pair had plans to start their life together “just outside” of Charleston, South Carolina, to be closer to her son.

“It was all like, ‘Are you going to move to Indiana?’” Theresa said of Gerry on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in November 2023. “But I wasn’t moving to Indiana and I have a son and a daughter and I live four minutes from my daughter and my three grandsons, and I have a son who lives in South Carolina.”

hair

Deal of the Day

This 4-In-1 Hair Dryer Brush You May See in a Fancy Salon Is Over 50% Off View Deal

Scroll down to get to know Theresa’s family:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

golden bachelor

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!