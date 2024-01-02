Ever since Bachelor Nation first met Theresa Nist on season 1 of the Golden Bachelor, she’s been vocal about how important family is to her.

Following her engagement to Gerry Turner in November 2023, Theresa shared that the pair had plans to start their life together “just outside” of Charleston, South Carolina, to be closer to her son.

“It was all like, ‘Are you going to move to Indiana?’” Theresa said of Gerry on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in November 2023. “But I wasn’t moving to Indiana and I have a son and a daughter and I live four minutes from my daughter and my three grandsons, and I have a son who lives in South Carolina.”

Scroll down to get to know Theresa’s family: