Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will have their families — and members of Bachelor Nation — by their side when they wed on Thursday, January 4.

Us Weekly can exclusively reveal Gerry and Theresa’s bridal parties, including Gerry’s best man — his son-in-law, Rob. His groomsman (and junior groomsman) are Theresa’s grandsons Dempsey, Leo, Brandon, Brody and Braxton and Theresa’s son-in-law, Matt, who is married to her daughter, Jen.

While her youngest grandson, 6-year-old Henry, will be the ring bearer, Theresa’s son, Tommy, will walk her down the aisle.

Jen will serve as her mother’s maid of honor, and Gerry’s daughters, Angie and Jenny, and Theresa’s daughter-in-law, Amanda (Tommy’s wife), are her bridesmaids. Gerry’s granddaughters Payton and Charlee round out Theresa’s bridal party as junior bridesmaids.

Us can also confirm additional Bachelor Nation attendees will include Trista and Ryan Sutter, Jason and Molly Mesnick, Desiree and Chris Siegfried, Ben Higgins and Wells Adams.

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Had Televised Weddings Ahead of The Golden Wedding, eight Bachelor Nation couples have tied the knot in a televised ceremony — with a 62.5 percent success rate. Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter were the first Bachelor Nation couple to exchange vows in December 2003, with a reported 17 million viewers tuning in to watch the OG Bachelorette marry […]

“My daughter has been helping me tremendously,” Theresa, 70, gushed to Us during a joint interview with Gerry, 72, earlier this month. “She put together the vision board, and it was all beautiful. I love flowers, so important, and I love music. … I think just really to make this the most warm, wonderful family-oriented wedding, and to try not to even think that there are cameras around. Try to make it an intimate moment that we’re sharing with a lot of people.”

Gerry added that it felt like a “natural progression” to let ABC film the wedding for The Golden Wedding live special.

“We came out of that knowing each other so well and have learned so much more about each other with every passing day, and when the opportunity came around that we could do this, it just seemed like the right thing to do, the natural thing to do,” he said. “And Theresa has said this very well — we’ve impacted so many people with the show that we wanted that to continue through the rest of our journey.”

Related: Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Relationship Timeline Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are the first Golden Bachelor success story. Gerry got down on one knee and proposed to Teresa during the season 1 finale, which filmed in Costa Rica and aired in November 2023. “When I woke up this morning, it was difficult. I had really mixed feelings, and I got to […]

Bachelor Nation watched Gerry get engaged to Theresa over Leslie Fhima during the November 2023 finale of the first season of The Golden Bachelor. Their costar Susan Noles, who was eliminated by Gerry during week 5, will officiate the nuptials.

“[I’m most looking forward to] walking down that aisle to Gerry and then saying our vows in front of our entire families. I think that’ll be the best,” Theresa told Us. “And then just really having fun during the reception.”

The Golden Bachelor airs live on ABC Thursday, January 4, at 8 p.m. ET.