Cincinnati Bengals player Cody Ford and TikTok star Tianna Robillard are engaged after two years of dating.

“I get to spend forever with you?! Best day of my life 🤍😭,” Robillard wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 21, alongside a sweet video the proposal.

In the clip, Ford, 27, stood in a room filled with candles and white flower petals waiting for Robillard to make her grand entrance. As she walked in, donning a white dress, the song “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez and Em Beihold played through the speakers. Once Robillard made her way to the football player, the pair embraced and shared a sweet dance.

Ford became emotional as he prepared to begin the romantic proposal, while Robillard wiped tears from his eyes. He held her hands and the couple stared adoringly at each other as the offensive guard got down on one knee and presented Robillard with the ring.

“Oh my god, it’s perfect!” Robillard exclaimed over the music. “Yes!”

After Robillard accepted Ford’s proposal, she planted a kiss on his lips. As Ford put the ring on his fiancée’s finger he excitedly shouted out, “It fits!”

Ford replied to the post, “Best night of my life 💕.”

In addition to the video, Ford also shared a series of snaps from the proposal.

“Forever 🤍♾️,” he wrote via Instagram. “I Love you so much T.”

The official Bengals Instagram and several NFL players congratulated Ford and Robillard on their news in the comments section.

“Congrats brotha 🙌,” San Francisco 49ers guard Jon Feliciano penned while Minnesota Vikings guard Tyrese Robinson replied, “Happy for you! Congrats to y’all 💍💙.”

The couple began dating in April 2022. On their first anniversary, Robillard wrote a sweet message for Ford via Instagram.

“A year with you (April 15) ❤️‍🔥& what a wild ride it has been,” she captioned an April 2023 slideshow of photos from their first year as a couple. “There’s so much about you and the way you make me feel I want to scream to the world, but I think I’ll keep it between you and me. But for those wondering, just know I’ve never been happier, never felt so safe, and never felt more like I am right where I’m supposed to be. He’s it 🤍. As for you Cody Ford, I love you so much. So thankful for it all.”