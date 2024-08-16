Counting On’s Jana Duggar and fiancé Stephen Wissmann are married two months after getting engaged.

The pair tied the knot in a “classic” and “elegant” wedding in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, in front of 500 guests on Thursday, August 15, according to People.

“I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday,” Jana, 34, told the outlet ahead of her big day.

“For me, it felt like, ‘Okay, it’s never coming.’ But now it’s starting to sink in,’” she continued. “Reality is starting to set in. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this truly is something that I’ve dreamed of.’ And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It’s a dream come true.”

The wedding took place at The Grand at Willow Springs with Jessa Duggar Seewald acting as the maid of honor. The bridal party also included Jana’s sister-in-law, Abbie Duggar, and sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jordyn Duggar, who were all bridesmaids.

Jana wore an off-the-shoulder ivory satin ball gown which she described as feeling “classy and bit like princess” as she was walked down the aisle by her father, Jim Bob Duggar.

The couple both have big families (Duggar is one of 19 siblings, while Wissmann is one of 13) and it was important to them that all their loved ones were involved in their big day.

“Coming from two bigger families, we love to be able to get together and celebrate moments like these,” Jana told People. “And so to have all of them there, it just means a lot.”

The wedding comes after In Touch confirmed earlier on Thursday that the twosome had applied for a marriage license following rumors of an engagement that first surfaced in July.

Jana and Wissmann, 31, were first spotted together in 2020. In July 2024, the reality TV star fueled engagement rumors via Instagram when she shared photos of herself wearing a ring on her left hand.

Her followers were quick to notice the jewelry, taking to the comments section to ask Jana about her relationship status. “Engagement ring?!! Did I miss something?” one person wrote.

Another added, “This definitely has to be an engagement ring.” Meanwhile, a third fan asked, “Is that an engagement ring on Jana’s hand? I sure hope so.”

Related: Celebrity Engagements of 2024: See Which Stars Got Engaged This Year Many stars are taking their relationships to the next level in 2024 by getting engaged. Less than one month after Bachelor in Paradise season 9 alum Brayden Bowers revealed that he was dating fellow Bachelor Nation personality Christina Mandrell, he proposed. “I just knew that there was something special, and there was something different, and […]

Jana previously told Us Weekly in July 2020 that she was “not that worried” about finding her person despite her desire to settle down.

“Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think … I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path,” she exclusively told Us at the time.

Jana is the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She starred alongside her family on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting On from 2008 to 2015 and the spinoff Counting On from 2015 to 2020.