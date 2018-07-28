“Amor, Amor, Amor” indeed! Jennifer Lopez was not shy expressing her feelings for boyfriend Alex Rodriguez when she wished him a happy birthday on Instagram on Friday, July 27.

“Baby, spending time with you over the past year and a half … getting to know the real you more and more … I am surprised everyday by the generous, loving person you are to me and everyone around you … you bring energy and laughter everywhere you go,” the 49-year-old singer wrote. “But I am most impressed by the man you strive to be … growing everyday … reaching for new heights, new understanding, new dreams and new goals.”

She continued: “YOU ARE A SUPERSTAR, a force of nature, a visionary and a gentlemen. I love you and I wish for you, today and everyday, all the goodness and abundance God and the universe has to offer … HAPPY BIRTHDAY Macho Bello. Te Adoro.”

Along with her glowing caption, Lopez posted a video compilation of herself, Rodriguez, 43, and their children spending time together. (The Maid in Manhattan star shares 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the former New York Yankee has daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, also 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.) In the clip, the couple sing in the car, cuddle up for selfies, goof around with their brood and laugh behind-the-scenes of their Vanity Fair cover shoot.

Rodriguez was equally open about his feelings for the Shades of Blue actress when she rang in her birthday on Tuesday, July 24. “When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!),” he captioned an Instagram post. “I see first hand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others.”

He elaborated: “For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13.”

As a friend of the former baseball player revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly, Rodriguez has a more permanent tribute to the “Dinero” singer in his home. “Alex has a huge picture of himself and Jennifer above his bed in the master bedroom of his Coral Gables mansion,” the confidant said.

The insider added: “He says it’s his favorite piece of artwork in all of his houses.”

