Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are a work of art — literally. “Alex has a huge picture of himself and Jennifer above his bed in the master bedroom of his Coral Gables mansion,” a pal of the former New York Yankees slugger, 42, reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

And his Florida mansion isn’t the only one graced with his likeness. In 2009, Us exclusively revealed that Rodriguez, who was dating Kate Hudson, had two paintings of himself as a centaur hanging in his bedroom. “You know, the half-man, half-horse figure?” an ex-fling clarified to Us at the time.

But it seems the photo with his current love, 49, may be the most special. Adds the insider, “He says it’s his favorite piece of artwork in all of his houses.”

The couple, who have been together since February 2017, haven’t shied away from the topic of their romance — especially marriage. “I do believe in marriage,” the Shades of Blue actress told Harper’s Bazaar in March. “And I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I’m not forcing anything right now.”

Last September, he told Us how grateful he was for his love, who also happened to be an idol to his daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10. “Their role model is Jen and how diverse she is in terms of the arts and her career,” Rodriguez gushed. “For them to be around their role model is so cool.”

