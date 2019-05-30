Coparenting goals! Alex Rodriguez joined fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony to support the pair’s son, Max, at his school concert in Miami.

The former New York Yankees third baseman, 43, posted an Instagram video on Wednesday, May 29, of the trio sitting in the crowd as Max, 11, and his classmates performed a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.” Rodriguez captioned the clip, which showed him sitting between Lopez, 49, and Anthony, 50, who were singing along: “Those who can, do. Those who can’t, sit between two people that can and stay quiet! #imnotasinger.”

Rodriguez also posted a video of Max, who was dressed like a cowboy, performing Shania Twain’s 1997 hit “You’re Still the One” solo. “#proudparents,” the former professional athlete captioned a picture of the event program on his Instagram Stories. The “On the Floor” singer reposted the video of her son’s vocal showcase on her own Instagram page.

Hours after watching Max’s performance, Rodriguez and Lopez attended his daughter Natasha’s middle school graduation. “Have you ever woken up and your little baby graduated middle school?” the MLB alum said in an Instagram Stories video on Wednesday. “I’m headed to graduation right now. My little baby is gonna be a freshman in high school next year. I’m excited, and nervous. And I don’t know what. Can you relate?”

The Hustlers actress, for her part, posted a picture with the 14-year-old at the ceremony. Lopez captioned the Instagram Stories photo: “So proud of this sweet girl.”

While Max’s twin sister, Emme, was not seen in the concert clips, her love for music was made known earlier this month. On May 11, the “Dinero” songstress posted a video of her little girl singing Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.”

“She’s got her daddy’s voice. She’s amazing,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, May 28. “It’s natural. Emme could always sing.”

The Shades of Blue alum and the sportscaster got engaged in March after two years of dating. Lopez and Anthony were married from 2004 to 2014, and welcomed the twins in February 2008. Rodriguez, meanwhile, shares Natasha and Ella, 11, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

