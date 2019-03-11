Old Photo of J. Lo, A-Rod and Marc Becomes Meme After Engagement

A prophetic photo op! Years before Jennifer Lopez got engaged to Alex Rodriguez, she and then-husband Marc Anthony posed for a photo with the New York Yankees star.

The photograph, taken at a 2005 game between the Yankees and hometown rivals the New York Mets, became a meme on Saturday, March 9, after Lopez, 49, and Rodriguez, 43, announced their engagement. Twitter user @goldengateblond posted the pic with the caption: “You and the guy she told you not to worry about.”

Despite his allegiance to the Mets, Anthony, 50, seems to be on good terms with the soon-to-be newlyweds. In 2017, the “Adicto” crooner was spotted dancing with the couple in the Dominican Republic after he and Lopez played a sold-out show in the Caribbean country. They also teamed up that year to raise money for hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico, creating the Suma uno Vox initiative. The former couple, who were married from 2004 to 2014, share 11-year-old twins Max and Esme.

Lopez and Rodriguez, who began dating in February 2017, announced their engagement on Instagram on Saturday, both sharing the same photo of the “El Anillo” singer’s new diamond ring. “She said yes,” the MLB alum wrote in his post.

Earlier in the day, Rodriguez shared a quote about soulmates via his Instagram Stories. “A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you,” the quote read. “No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be.”

In addition to her relationship with Anthony, Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. She was also engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004. Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10.

