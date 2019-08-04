We have nothing but respect for her royal highness! With her sweet nature and gracious composure, it’s hard not to fall in love with Duchess Meghan.

Meghan, born Rachel Meghan Markle, first rose to prominence as an actress. She was best known for her role as Rachel Zane on the popular USA Network drama, Suits. She’s also appeared in films such as Remember Me and Horrible Bosses. She’s additionally made guest star appearances on other TV shows, including the CW’s 90210 reboot and Fringe.

The Los Angeles native is a highly educated individual, having completed her studies at Northwestern University in 2003 where she studied theater and international studies. While attending the Illinois school, she landed small acting roles. She also held an internship with the U.S. embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

To this day, she still preaches the importance of education. “Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive,” Meghan said during a visit to Fiji’s University of the South Pacific in October 2018. “And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital. Providing them with access to education is the key to economic and social development. Because when girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but also for those around them.”

Markle ran a lifestyle website, called The Tig, from 2014 to 2017. The blog covered a variety of topics, from travel to fashion, while also promoting messages of positivity. Upon shuttering the website, she left a farewell message to fans that reminded them to not “forget your worth.”

Since her entry into the British royal family, she has used her newfound prominence for good. In July, she announced her plans to launch a capsule clothing line that will donate a piece of clothing with each item sold to Smart Works, an organization that supplies clothes to women in need.

In recent years, she has become a fashion icon. The Duchess recently took her expertise to British Vogue, where she served as the guest editor for the magazine’s all-important September issue. Through this position, she worked with British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful to select 15 influential women — including Michelle Obama, Jameela Jamil and Salma Hayek — to be interviewed and appear on the fall cover.

Most importantly, Meghan is a proud mother. She shares her 2-month-old son Archie with her husband, Prince Harry.

In honor of her 38th birthday, scroll down below to see 10 moments where Meghan will completely melt your heart.