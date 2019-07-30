



Thinking ahead! Prince Harry admitted that he and Duchess Meghan already know how many children they want to have.

“Because of the people that I’ve met and the places I’ve been fortunate enough to go, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature,” the Duke of Sussex, 34, explained to Dr. Jane Goodall while interviewing her for his wife’s guest-edited September issue of British Vogue. “But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children … as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

When the conservationist, 85, joked that he shouldn’t have “too many,” the former military pilot replied, “Two, maximum.”

The royal went on about the pressures the planet is facing, saying, “I always think to myself, whenever there’s another natural disaster, a huge increase in volcano eruptions or earthquakes or flooding, how many clues does nature have to give us before we actually learn, or wake ourselves up to the damage and the destruction that we’re causing?”

In addition to Goodall, the Suits alum, 37, highlighted former first lady Michelle Obama, Salma Hayek and twelve other inspiring women in the forthcoming Forces for Change issue of the publication.

News of the collaboration came nearly three months after the Los Angeles native and her husband welcomed their first child together, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry gushed about his son following the former actress’ May birth, telling reporters, “As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”

In November 2018, royal contributor Omid Scobie told Us Weekly exclusively about the royal pair’s plan to bring up their brood. “[Their children will] know the value of normal things in life,” Scobie told Us. “Meghan will take her kids on a subway. They’ll have chores, and jobs one day. They won’t be spoiled.”

