



Baby Archie wasn’t even born yet when Duchess Meghan received the news that she would be the guest editor of British Vogue’s September 2019 issue, but her furbabies were — and they were on hand to share in her excitement.

“Sitting on my sofa at home, two dogs nestled across me, I quietly celebrated when the words appeared on my screen,” the former Suits star, 37, recalled of getting the news from Vogue editor Edward Enninful via text. Meghan’s pup Guy moved from Canada to London ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, and the couple added a Labrador puppy to their family nearly one year ago.

The reflection came in Meghan’s editor letter for the magazine published in part on Monday, July 29. The Duchess of Sussex concluded her message with a thanks to the 15 inspirational women who were featured in the issue titled Forces for Change.

“To the women who have taken my aspirations for this issue and brought them to life by being a part of this time capsule, both on the cover and in-book, I am so grateful; you are inspirations to me and I’m humbled by your support,” she wrote.

Meghan — who welcomed son Archie with Harry in May — has long been a dog lover. The California native is the royal patron of Mayhew, an animal welfare foundation.

“As a proud rescue dog owner, I know from personal experience the joy that adopting an animal into your home can bring,” Meghan penned in the foreword for the Annual Review of Mayhew earlier this year. “The role that we, as people, play in rehoming and rescuing these animals is vital, but the role of organizations such as Mayhew is unparalleled.”

She added: “What initially struck me about Mayhew specifically is their community approach not simply to rehoming animals, but in the preventive care that inhibits these cats and dogs from ending up in shelters in the first place. From Mayhew’s global education programs to their community work on a micro level with the elderly, homeless and vulnerable communities, they actively seek solutions that allow people to stay with their animals and have the support they need to do so.”

