Duchess Meghan is just like Us — she has a soft spot for dogs! While the Suits alum is currently on maternity leave after welcoming her son, Archie, with husband, Prince Harry, in May, a heartfelt foreword she penned for the Annual Review of Mayhew was released earlier this week.

In the message of support, the California native, 37, referenced her rescue pup Guy, who moved from Canada to London with her prior to her May 2018 wedding to Harry, 34, as well as the Labrador puppy the pair added to their family that August.

“As a proud rescue dog owner, I know from personal experience the joy that adopting an animal into your home can bring,” Meghan shared in the foreword for the animal welfare foundation she’s a royal patron of. “The role that we, as people, play in rehoming and rescuing these animals is vital, but the role of organizations such as Mayhew is unparalleled.”

The Duchess of Sussex, who wrote the foreword prior to giving birth to Archie, according to ABC News, went on to explain why she felt a connection to the foundation.

“What initially struck me about Mayhew specifically is their community approach not simply to rehoming animals, but in the preventive care that inhibits these cats and dogs from ending up in shelters in the first place,” Meghan wrote. “From Mayhew’s global education programs to their community work on a micro level with the elderly, homeless and vulnerable communities, they actively seek solutions that allow people to stay with their animals and have the support they need to do so.”

Meghan — who said the choice to adopt a pet “will undoubtedly change your life” — also took the opportunity to encourage others to “get involved in whatever way” they can, including volunteering, donating or simply spreading the word.

The duchess announced her four royal patronages in January: Mayhew, The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities and Smart Works. Later that month, Meghan paid a visit to the animal organization where she sweetly posed with adoptable pups.

