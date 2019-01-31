Duchess’ day out! Meghan Markle visited the Association of Commonwealth Universities in London, England, on Thursday, January 31, and beamed in a mid-length pleated black dress.

The 37-year-old Suits alum sported a chic ballerina bun for the stop at one of her four patronages, while her baby bump was on full display. Meghan — who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry in the spring — cradled her growing belly as she waved to well wishers as she arrived at the university.

Earlier this month, Kensington Palace announced the four organizations that the Duchess of Sussex will be a patron for, and each one reflects a cause close to her heart.

“Her Majesty The Queen has passed on two patronages to The Duchess of Sussex, The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities. The Queen has held the roles for 45 and 33 years respectively,” a statement from the Palace read at the time. “Her Royal Highness will also take on Patronage of two additional charities as part of her official working portfolio, Smart Works and Mayhew.”

The statement continued: “The Duchess is delighted to become Patron of both national and grassroots organisations that are part of the fabric of the UK, and is very much looking forward to working with them to bring wider public attention to their causes. Her Royal Highness feels she can use her position to focus attention on, and make a particular difference to these organisations and, more widely, the sectors they each represent.”

Scroll down to see photos of the Duchess’ visit to the Association of Commonwealth Universities.