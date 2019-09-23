Celebrating Rachel Zane! Patrick J. Adams is preparing to say goodbye to Suits, but first, he’s remembering some of the good times with his former and current castmates, including Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman and – yes, the Duchess of Sussex herself — Duchess Meghan (née Markle).

“This week the last episode of Suits will air and the nearly 10 year journey we’ve all been on together will finally be over,” Adams, 38, captioned his first photo of the bunch, a selfie, on Monday, September 23. “So it seems right to post some photos the next couple of days from the early days. This photo was from the first fitting I ever had for Mike Ross.”

He then posted a slew of photos. “The best family you can ask for,” he captioned one group of pics. Mixed in with the bunch is a black-and-white photo of Meghan, 38, standing under an umbrella. Another showed the former actress standing in front of a city backdrop, rocking a skirt and a tank. Later, he posted a photo of her lying on an office couch and another in her more casual attire.

The Los Angeles native starred in the series as Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018 before exiting at the end of season 7, ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. Adams also exited the USA hit but returned for the final season. When asked in one episode how Rachel was, Mike told Katrina (Amanda Schull), “Good. In fact, if I told you how good you probably wouldn’t believe me.”

Adams as well as Suits stars Macht, Rafferty, Gina Torres, Abigail Spencer and creator Aaron Korsh attended Meghan’s May 2018 nuptials to the Duke of Sussex. This May, the royal couple welcomed a son, Archie.

“It’s a new chapter,” Meghan said in her first joint interview with Prince Harry in November 2017 about leaving her acting career. “Also, keep in mind, I’d been working on my show for seven years. So we were very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series. And for me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, ‘You know what, I have ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I’ve done there.’ And now it’s time to work as a team with [Prince Harry].”