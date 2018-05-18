They’re ready for action! Patrick J. Adams shared a sweet photo of the Suits cast and crew dining in England on Friday, May 18, on the eve of former costar Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry.

“The last supper,” Adams captioned the Instagram pic of the group, which included costars Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres. “#royalwedding.”

He also tweeted a sweet message to Markle, who played his TV bride. “Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow,” he wrote. “Meghan — wherever you are — we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well #RoyalWedding.”

Earlier on Friday, cast members gushed about Markle’s special today while speaking with the Today show’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb outside Windsor Castle.

“There a great match,” Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen, raved of Markle and Harry. “We worked together for so many years. We were with each other longer than we went to high school. This is a wonderful family affair.”

Added Torres (Jessica Pearson): “I was [surprised to have been invited] … I hope nothing but the best — as we all do — for her. This is an incredible step, so to bear witness to that is extraordinary.”

Although the actors will be joining in Markle’s happiness as she exchanges vows with Harry, a source previously told Us Weekly that they will not be attending the couple’s private evening reception at Frogmore House, an intimate soiree hosted by Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and reserved for 200 of their 600 guests.

“[The cast] is important to her, but she has a new inner circle of friends,” one insider revealed. “The afternoon reception is for Meghan and Harry’s old circle and the evening establishes their new circle.”

The L.A.-born actress and the royal are set to tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in England on Saturday, May 19.

