From paralegal to princess! Meghan Markle’s former Suits costars are officially in London ahead of the royal wedding, and spoke out together for the first time about the couple on Friday, May 18.

“They’re a great match,” Sarah Rafferty told Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb outside Windsor Castle. “We worked together for so many years. We were with each other longer than we went to high school. This is a wonderful family affair.”

Rafferty was joined by Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman. Although they worked with Markle for seven years, they were surprised to get an actual invite to the nuptials.

“I was,” Torres admitted. “I think you know, you hope, and I hope nothing but the best — as we all do — for her, this is an incredible step in her life, so to bear witness to that is extraordinary.”

In September 2017, Prince Harry even visited his bride-to-be on set of their USA Network series when he was in Toronto, Canada, for the Invictus Games.

“There was reason to keep [the romance] close to the vest,” Torres added, but “you knew she was excited.”

Hoffman, meanwhile, was in complete disbelief when he first heard about the romance. “I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ It was like both of us in the trailer, like, ‘You’re dating a prince,'” he recalled on Today. “I was like, ‘Take it slow, be careful, don’t let him hurt you.'”

Fellow costars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht are also set to attend the historic event on Saturday. (Macht has already posted on social media from across the pond.) Last year, following the news of the couple’s engagement, Adams joked via Twitter: “She said she was just going to get some milk.”

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, the cast will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s luncheon following the wedding, but they were not invited to the private evening reception at Frogmore House hosted by Prince Charles. “[The cast is] important to her, but she has a new inner circle of friends,” an insider told Us. “The afternoon reception is for Meghan and Harry’s old circle and the evening establishes their new circle.”