



Duchess Meghan’s legacy on Suits lives on. The USA network series made a cheeky joke about the Duchess of Sussex in an episode on Tuesday, August 14.

At the end of season 7, Suits revealed that the duchess’ character, Rachel Zane, and her husband Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) moved from New York City to Seattle to start their own law firm, which is why the royal’s character is no longer on the show.

In last night’s season 9 episode, Mike returned to Chicago to give the cast an update on how Rachel is doing. “If I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me,” he happily says.

The official Suits Twitter later tweeted a GIF of the scene with a caption, which clearly nods to the former actress’ new royal life. “Turns out Rachel is doing REALLY well. 😉 #Suits,” the account tweeted.

The duchess starred on Suits for seven seasons before announcing her retirement from acting soon after her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017.

“I think what’s been so exciting [transitioning] out of my career and into, as you said, the causes I can focus even more energy on, very early out of the gate, [is that you] have a voice that people listen to, a lot of responsibility,” she said in her first joint interview with Prince Harry after their engagement news broke.

The former actress also admitted that, even before she became a member of the royal family, she still saw the end of her time on Suits as near.

“It’s a new chapter,” she said. “And also, keep in mind, I’d been working on my show for seven years. So we were very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series. And for me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, ‘You know what, I have ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I’ve done there.’ And now it’s time to work as a team with [Prince Harry].”

