Gushing over her girl! Meghan Markle gave a rare update on her daughter, Lilibet, in her first outing since the 3-month-old’s June birth.

“She’s beautiful!” the Suits alum, 40, told an onlooker at One World Trade Center on Thursday, September 23, when asked how the infant is doing, according to Cosmopolitan.

While the statement marked the Los Angeles native’s first public statement about her baby girl, Prince Harry called the little one “very chilled” in July.

“She … seems happy to just sit there while [our son], Archie, is running around like crazy,” the former military pilot, 37, told Ed Sheeran during an event at the time, going on to call raising two kids “definitely a juggle.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly the previous month that Archie, 2, “absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses.” The insider added in June that there aren’t any “jealousy issues at play” and the toddler is “a kind, loving” child, concluding, “He’s held her with the help of his parents.”

Last month, Meghan appeared to give the first glimpse of the newborn while celebrating her 40th birthday via Zoom with Melissa McCarthy. The Deal or No Deal alum’s desk could be seen in the footage, featuring framed photographs of the England native with Lili and Archie.

In addition to visiting the Freedom Tower in New York City over the weekend, the actress and Harry also attended Global Citizen Live on Saturday, September 25. One day prior, the Northwestern University grad read her book, The Bench, to children at a school in Harlem.

The pair announced their trip on Tuesday, September 21, noting that they aim to “continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere.”

While speaking to the Central Park audience on Saturday, Harry asked, “Are we prepared to do what is necessary to end this pandemic? … We’re battling more than the virus alone. This is a battle of misinformation, bureaucracy, lack of transparency.”

His wife chimed in, “There is so much that we can do today, now that can get us closer to ending this pandemic and that’s why we’re all here.”

The couple have been living in California amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They moved to the United States in March 2020 after announcing their decision to step back from their senior royal duties, making the choice permanent in February of the following year.