Best big brother! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2-year-old son, Archie, is adjusting well to his little sister Lilibet’s arrival.

“They are already back home in Montecito with their baby girl,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses. He’s held her with the help of his parents.”

The insider adds that the toddler is “such a kind, loving child and there aren’t any jealousy issues” with their family’s latest arrival.

The Suits alum, 39, gave birth to the infant on Friday, June 4, and they announced their baby news two days later.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the pair’s Archewell website announced on Sunday, June 6. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.”

In a statement, the couple added, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Lili’s arrival came four months after Meghan and the former military pilot, 36, revealed that baby No. 2 was on the way. In March, they shared the sex of the little one in a CBS tell-all.

“It’s a girl!” the England native gushed at the time. “Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for? We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

The following month, a source exclusively told Us that Archie was “very excited” to welcome a baby sister. “Archie knows he’ll be a big brother soon,” the insider explained in April. “[His parents] are a little worried now that they will have two kids around versus just one and are trying to give Archie all the attention he can handle right now.”

With reporting by Natalie Posner