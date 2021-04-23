Ready for big brotherhood! Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 23-month-old son, Archie, can’t wait for his little sister’s arrival.

“Archie knows he’ll be a big brother soon and is very excited to help,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that his parents “are a little worried now that they will have two kids around versus just one.”

For now, the couple are “trying to give Archie all the attention he can handle right now.”

News broke in February that the pair are expecting baby No. 2. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the Suits alum, 39, and the former military pilot, 36, told Us in a statement at the time. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The Montecito, California, residents revealed the following month that they’re expecting a daughter — and that two children “is it” for them. “Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for?” the England native explained during their tell-all CBS interview in March. “We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

Harry previously spoke about his hopes for a family, saying on The Telegraph’s “Mad World” podcast that he practiced a lot as a godfather to “five or six” of his friends’ little ones.

“I’d like to think [I’m good at it],” he said in April 2017. “But I think the key to that is growing up, but also to be able to stay in touch with your childhood side. If that means going to someone’s house and sitting there and playing PlayStation and kicking the ass of their son on whatever it is, then I’ll try and do that. … I, of course, would love to have kids.”

As for the former actress, Meghan told Lifestyle magazine in 2016 that being a mom was her “dream.” The Los Angeles native gushed, “It’s all about balance and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things. It will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin