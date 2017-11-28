Throwback! Before Meghan Markle stole Prince Harry’s heart — and America’s as Rachel Zane on Suits — she was a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal.

Markle’s job as one of the models on stage was to reveal the amount of money in the briefcase after the contestant picked a number. The bride-to-be appeared on the former NBC game show during the 2006-2007 season.

The Suits actress, 36, opened up about her time doing odd jobs during an interview with Esquire before getting her role on the USA hit in 2011.

“I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet. I went from working in the U.S. Embassy in Argentina to ending up on Deal,” Markle told the publication in 2013. “It’s run the gamut. Definitely working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing.”

Markle also spoke about working as a freelance calligrapher.

“I’ve always had a propensity for getting the cursive down pretty well,” she explained. “What it evolved into was my pseudo-waitressing job when I was auditioning. I didn’t wait tables. I did calligraphy for the invitations, for, like, Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s wedding.”

Markle met Harry, 33, in July 2016, but the newly engaged pair did not confirm their relationship until that November. Palace officials revealed in a statement on Tuesday, November 28, that Markle and Harry will get married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018.

During her first joint interview with Harry on Monday, November 27, Markle revealed she would be retiring from acting.

“I think what’s been so exciting [transitioning] out of my career and into, as you said, the causes I can focus even more energy on, very early out of the gate, [is that you] have a voice that people listen to, a lot of responsibility,” Markle said.

“I see it is a new change, a new chapter,” she continued. “I’ve been working on my show seven years, we were so fortunate to have that longevity, and I feel like I checked that box and am very proud of the work I’ve done there.”

