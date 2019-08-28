



Remembering Princess Diana. August 31 marks the 22nd anniversary of the late royal’s tragic passing, and Prince Harry is determined to keep his mother’s legacy alive. Duchess Meghan, in particular, has been especially supportive of his desire to remember and honor his mom, creating a home that celebrates her — there’s a photograph of Diana in Archie’s nursery — and aspiring to live her life by the princess’ example.

“It was during their first trip to Africa together, shortly after they started dating, that Harry first opened up to Meghan about his mom and the pain he suffered following her death,” a royal insider exclusively tells Us Weekly in the new issue.

“He still gets very emotional talking about it,” adds the source. “One of the things that first attracted Harry to Meghan was the way her kindness, determination and strength reminded him so much of his mom.”

The Duke of Sussex, 34, is naturally warm and outgoing — like Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997 — so he’s always expressed his grief more openly. But Prince William, the older and more introverted of the two, has traditionally been more private about the loss.

For more on how Harry and Meghan are honoring the late Princess Diana, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

With reporting by Natalie Posner

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!