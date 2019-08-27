Demand to Reopen Princess Diana Death Inquest After Startling New Confession





Could the inquest into Princess Diana’s death be reopened after a sensational new discovery?

That is the demand of a former spokesman for Mohamed Al-Fayed, whose playboy billionaire son Dodi died in a fiery crash alongside Diana, Princess of Wale, and driver Henri Paul on August 31, 1997, inside the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

The soon-to-be-released book titled Diana: Case Solved touts itself as “the definitive account and evidence that proves what really happened” on that fateful night in Paris 22 years ago.

In the book, to be released on September 17, investigative journalist Dylan Howard and ex-homicide cop Colin McLaren unearth the one man who knows for sure what happened — and who, for 22 years, has been ordered to remain silent.

The pair recently returned from Paris, where they spoke with Le Van Than, who reportedly was driving a white Fiat Uno that clipped Diana’s car before the fatal Paris crash.

The book — and a companion podcast series — will reveal the first-ever interview with Van Than, who has turned down several requests for a formal interview from British police.

In an extract of the book provided to Us Weekly, Cole told Howard and McLaren: “As a matter of urgency, this information should be conveyed to an officer of the court. If it is reported to the French police or the British police, then there will be the temptation, or the possibility anyway, that somehow the information will be buried … But it certainly is prima facie cause for a new thoroughgoing look at what went on, because if this was going on, what else was going on?”

Diana: Case Solved is the first title of a new true crime imprint by Howard with Skyhorse and Start publishing houses. The podcast trailer will premiere on August 27 and Chapter One on September 3.

Diana: Case Solved

