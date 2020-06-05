Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Son Archie Has Been ‘Saying a Few Words’

Blabbering baby! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 12-month-old son, Archie, is starting to talk.

“He’s saying a few words, like ‘Dada,’ ‘Mama,’ ‘book,’ and ‘dog,’” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The insider adds, “He loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks.”

The couple welcomed their baby boy in May 2019. Six months later, a source told Us exclusively about the little one’s major milestones.

“He’s a strong baby and you can tell he’s super smart,” a source told Us in November 2019. “He can sit up without support and roll over, and he’s almost crawling. He can’t talk yet, but he’s trying!”

The insider predicted the baby boy’s first word would be “Dada,” explaining to Us, “When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out — his way of saying, ‘Pick me up!’ You can tell Archie’s going to be a social butterfly. He’s at his happiest when he’s around people.”

The “happy baby … rarely cries,” the source went on to tell Us at the time. “He takes a keen interest in his surroundings and is already engaging and interacting with people. He loves to be entertained. And he isn’t a needy baby — he’ll happily go to Harry and Meghan’s friends without kicking up a fuss.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, tied the knot in May 2018. The pair announced their decision in January to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family. They lived in Canada before moving to Los Angeles in March and living in Tyler Perry’s mansion.

The Suits alum is “really starting to feel like herself again” now that she has returned to her hometown, a source told Us exclusively earlier this month, adding, “Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to L.A. The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now.”

With reporting by Natalie Posner and Marc Lupo