Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Son Archie Is ‘a Very Strong Baby’





Growing up fast! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, has mastered a new milestone.

“He’s a very strong baby,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He can even sit up for a few seconds.”

Harry, 35, and the former actress, 38, welcomed their baby boy in May. The little one has been on his first royal tour with his parents since last month, arriving in South Africa on September 23.

“It’s been an extremely emotional journey for Harry,” the insider went adds to Us. “Having the opportunity to continue his mom’s work there is extremely meaningful. It’s his way of paying tribute to [Princess] Diana.”

The former military pilot expressed his excitement for the trip in August, writing on Instagram: “In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.”

While he and the Suits alum have attended many engagements in South Africa without their baby boy, Archie tagged along to a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, on September 25.

“Arch meets Archie!” read an Instagram post on the Sussexes’ Instagram account at the time. “This morning the duke and duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice. Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world.”

The royal pair went on to share video footage of their son. Archie giggled at the archbishop’s daughter at one point, leading the duchess to joke, “He likes to flirt.”

With reporting by Brody Brown, Travis Cronin and Natalie Posner

