A mini milestone! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 5-month-old daughter, Lilibet, has started teething.

The Suits alum, 40, shared this news with Ellen DeGeneres during a teaser for an upcoming interview released on Wednesday, November 17. The mother of two went on to tell the talk show host, 63, that she wanted to do “anything to relieve that” pain for Lili.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host replied, “Tequila, anything.” When Meghan said, “That’s Auntie Ellen for you,” the Seriously, I’m Kidding author joked, “That’s why I don’t have kids.”

Meghan lives in Montecito, California, with Harry, 37, Lili and son Archie, 2, and the Los Angeles native went on to tell DeGeneres that they are all “very happy” there.

The couple moved to America in March 2020 after stepping back from their senior duties as royal family members and temporarily living in Canada. The pair made their exit permanent in February.

Meghan and the former military pilot welcomed their baby girl four months later and have yet to share a photo of the little one — other than a framed shot partially visible in the former actress’ 40th birthday video in August.

“Two is definitely a juggle,,” the England native said during an event one month prior. “She’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy. [We’ve] been very lucky so far.”

Last month, the Northwestern University grad wrote in an open letter to U.S. Congress supporting paid parental leave that she and Harry were both “overjoyed” and “overwhelmed” when Lili arrived.

“We weren’t confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work,” the Tig founder wrote in October. “We knew we could take her home and in that vital (and sacred) stage, devote any and everything to our kids and to our family. We knew that by doing so we wouldn’t have to make impossible choices about childcare, work and medical care that so many have to make every single day.”

The pair became parents in May 2019 when Archie arrived. The toddler is a doting big brother, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June, adding, “Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses. He’s held her with the help of his parents. He is such a kind, loving child and there aren’t any jealousy issues.”