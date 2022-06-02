Showing love from afar. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to attend Trooping the Colour during this week’s Platinum Jubilee — they’ll just be slightly farther away.

The prince, 37, and the Suits alum, 40, “look forward to watching from the Major General’s Office,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes revealed to ABC News on Wednesday, June 1.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will view the Horse Guards Parade from an area that overlooks the parade grounds, “wouldn’t have missed it for the world,” an insider tells Us Weekly. The couple, who will be bringing son Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 11 months, along for the festivities, will be joined alongside Queen Elizabeth II’s other grandchildren who are not taking part in the carriage procession or balcony appearance.

The event will kick off the 96-year-old monarch’s Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates her historic 70 years on the throne. Trooping the Colour will feature a traditional march, gun salute and flyover will occur as the queen bears witness. Over 1,500 beacons (or torches) will also be lit across the U.K. in honor of the monarch that same day.

While the balcony is typically filled with all the extended members of the monarch’s family, it was announced last month that only working royals and their children will be present for this year’s event.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement on Friday, May 6.

In May, a rep for the couple confirmed that the pair would attend the queen’s Jubilee with their little ones in tow.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson for the couple told Us at the time.

While Archie has not returned to the U.K since his parents attended their final event as senior working royals in March 2020, this will mark the queen’s first meeting with granddaughter Lili. The duke and duchess, for their part, made a stop in England last month on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Following the visit, the BetterUp CIO told Today’s Hoda Kotb in April that his grandmother was “in great form,” noting that the two “have a very special relationship.” He also raved over Her Majesty’s sense of humour, saying, “We talk about things she can’t talk about with anyone else.”

