While fashion enthusiasts anxiously waited to see what Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton would wear to Prince Louis’ christening at the Chapel Royal at St James’ Palace in London on Monday, July 9, the infant royal’s elaborate robe bore the greatest significance (sartorial and otherwise) of them all. With the original design dating all the way back to 1841, Louis followed in the footsteps of some of his most famous family members in wearing the lacy garb.

Soundly sleeping in his mother’s arms, Louis was baptized wearing a replica of the Royal Christening Robe that was first created in 1841 for the christening of Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal. The ornate, short-sleeve design features layers of ivory silk and lace that dramatically cascade for a truly regal effect.

Kate Middleton Stuns in a White Alexander McQueen Dress at Prince Louis’ Christening

Prince George and Princess Charlotte both wore the vestment for their respective christenings in 2013 and 2015, but that’s not all. Louis’ great-grandmother (a.k.a. Queen Elizabeth II) was baptized in her own replica of the garment some nine decades ago, as was his grandfather, Prince Charles, in December 1948 and his dad, Prince William, in August 1982. Talk about tradition.

See Every Time Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte’s Styles Matched

The off-white design looked beautiful against the Duchess of Cambridge’s stunning white Alexander McQueen (the fashion house behind her April 2011 wedding gown!) dress and floral Jane Taylor headpiece. The V-neck style featured exaggerated shoulder detailing, while the flower-adorned topper was a unique headband-like style that served as a festive departure from Kate’s usual hats and fascinators.

Kate Middleton’s Most Stunning Fashion Moments of All Time

Wills, meanwhile, was dapper in a blue suit and matching tie that coordinated with George and Charlotte’s ensembles. The four-year-old prince looked adorable in his go-to navy shorts, socks and loafers, while Charlotte was precious in a floral frock and matching cerulean Mary Janes.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!