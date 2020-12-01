A milestone moment. Prince Harry said he won’t ever be the same after welcoming his and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, in May 2019.

“The moment you become a father, everything really does change,” the former military pilot, 36, said in a Tuesday, December 1, Instagram video promoting The WaterBear network. “Then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it’s on fire? We can’t steal their future. We really can’t. That’s not the job we’re here for.”

The England native added, “I’ve always believed that hopefully, we can leave the world in a better place than when we found it.”

Markle, 39, has also recently spoken of the effect parenthood has had on her. “It makes you more courageous, it makes you so concerned for the world they’re going to inherit,” the Suits alum said during Fortune’s “Most Powerful Next Gen Summit” in October.

The Los Angeles native went on to say that she asks herself “every single day” about how to make the world a “better” place for her 18-month-old.

The following month, the former actress revealed that she and Harry had suffered a miscarriage in July. “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few,” Markle wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times in November. “We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us. In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Archie’s parents are “trying to get pregnant again” following the loss. The pair are “doing better and focusing on the future.”