



Growing up fast! Prince Harry updated royal watchers on his son, Archie, four months after Duchess Meghan gave birth to their little bundle of joy.

Kids at Lealands High School in Luton, England, quizzed the 34-year-old royal about his baby boy during his Thursday, September 12, visit to the Rugby Football Union All Schools program. “He is really well, thanks,” Harry replied in a fan video posted via Instagram on Saturday, September 14. “He is getting so big.”

The couple welcomed Archie in May. The youngest royal has kept a relatively low profile since then. However, that may soon change. The family is set to travel to South Africa later this month, which will mark their first trip as a party of three.

A source revealed in July that Meghan, 38, and Harry will not allow “[constant] sightings” of their first child. “Archie’s going with his parents because they don’t want to leave him behind in the U.K., not because they want to show him off at every stop,” the insider said, noting that the new parents are “planning one or two public moments with him.”

Archie’s health will also be of concern. “It’s likely that Archie will only be present on certain safer parts of the trip,” the source told Us Weekly.

The baby was last spotted in Meghan’s arms while the mother-son duo watched Harry play in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day in July. Cousins Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 16 months, also attended the event with Duchess Kate and Prince William.

An insider assured Us in August that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son takes after his father. “[Archie] has started to grow tufts of hair and they are reddish,” the source said. “He is changing so quickly, but it looks like he’s going to have his dad’s hair color.”

Harry is a hands-on dad too, getting “up in the night to tend to his son” and even singing lullabies. According to a source, “Harry’s tone-deaf, and he knows it. But that doesn’t stop him from singing Archie to sleep.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!