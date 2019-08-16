



Like father, like son! Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry might have a royal redhead on their hands, Us Weekly confirms.

“[Archie] has started to grow tufts of hair and they are reddish,” a source told Us of the Duke, 34, and Duchess of Sussex’s baby boy on Friday, August 16. “He is changing so quickly, but it looks like he’s going to have his dad’s hair color.”

The insider added, “He is the sweetest little baby and really captures the heart of everyone that meets him.”

The royal pair welcomed Archie in May. The following month, another source told Us exclusively about the former actress’ life at home with her little one, saying, “Meghan is enjoying days at home with Archie and is very much focused on family. We all expected her to be thinking about work, but her life revolves around Archie at the moment. … Spending so much time at Frogmore Cottage can be a little overwhelming at times, [but she’s] taking it one day at a time … and loving every moment.”

The source went on to say that the infant is “adorable and super chubby,” as well as “very quiet [and] very well-behaved.”

Archie made his darling debut two days after his arrival when the Suits alum, 38, and the former military pilot spoke to members of the press inside Windsor Castle. “He has the sweetest temperament,” the new mom revealed at the time. “He’s really calm. … He’s been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”

As for Harry, he said, “As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon. … This has been the most amazing experience I could possibly imagine.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

