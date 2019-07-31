



He may be a royal, but when it comes to his most important title — dad — Prince Harry is as down-to-earth as they come! Along with his wife, Duchess Meghan, Harry plays “a huge part” in 2-month-old Archie’s upbringing, a royal insider tells Us Weekly. “He’s the kind of dad who doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty.”

That means the royal, 34, happily takes on diaper duty, burps Archie and cleans his spit-up without complaint. If he has an early-morning engagement, he always “gets up in the night to tend to his son,” adds the source. And because he’s a proper gent, “Meghan doesn’t even need to ask him — he just does it!”

The Duke of Sussex also loves to sing lullabies to the baby — though Archie may not love hearing them! “Harry’s tone-deaf, and he knows it,” the insider jokes. “But that doesn’t stop him from singing Archie to sleep.”

With reporting by Natalie Posner

