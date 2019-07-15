A meet-and-greet with Duchess Megan and Prince Harry is enough to make anyone feel starstruck, celebrities included. Before he got face time with the royal couple at the London premiere of The Lion King on Sunday, July 14, comedian Billy Eichner wondered aloud whether to tell them it was a pleasure to meet them.

“I’m gonna say it,” the 40-year-old told Lion King costar Seth Rogen as they waited for their turns with Meghan and Harry. Then, he witnessed Keegan-Michael Key shake the royals’ hands with a head bow. “He didn’t say it,” Eichner told Rogen. “He just [bowed].”

OMG Here I am completely freaking out to @Sethrogen about how I’m going to greet Prince Harry and Meghan I’M CRYING 😂😂😂 https://t.co/FqpCCWMv5r — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 15, 2019

Eichner, who voices Timon in the Disney remake, later shared footage of his indecision to Twitter. “OMG Here I am completely freaking out to @Sethrogen about how I’m going to greet Prince Harry and Meghan,” he wrote in the Monday, July 15, tweet. “I’M CRYING.”

“BTW they were both super down to earth and lovely and Meghan and I talked about our @NorthwesternU acting teachers (shout out to Mary Poole and David Downs!)” he added in a follow-up tweet. And when a Twitter user asked if he ended up saying, “It’s a pleasure to see you,” Eichner replied, “Yes I did!”

Before Harry and Meghan’s arrival on Sunday, the Billy on the Street host was already worked up about the chance to meet them. “I’m very excited,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I never even thought about meeting them, or thought I would have an opportunity to, and they seem very cool, so I’m excited.”

Beyoncé, who voices Nala in the film, and her husband, Jay-Z, also got a chance to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the event. Beyoncé addressed Meghan as “my princess” and told her that Meghan and Harry’s 2-month-old son, Archie, is “so cute.” A source told Us Weekly that the “Spirit” singer told Meghan how good it was to meet her, to which the Suits alum replied, “You’re so sweet.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!