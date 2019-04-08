Billy Eichner knows where he stands with Beyoncé, his costar in the upcoming Lion King remake — and he is perfectly fine with it.

“I have had no direct contact nor should I because I’m not worthy of being in her presence,” the comedian, 40, quipped to Us Weekly while attending the opening of Broadway’s Oklahoma! on Sunday, April 7. “Maybe at the premiere. We’ll see.”

In the live-action version of the beloved 1994 animated Disney film, Eichner and Beyoncé, 37, voice the characters of Timon and Nala, respectively. The star-studded cast also includes Donald Glover (Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa) and James Earl Jones (reprising his role as Mufasa).

“I don’t have many scenes with [Beyoncé] in the movie,” the American Horror Story star explained to Us. “We only exchange a few lines, but me, Seth Rogen and Donald Glover, we all recorded together. We recorded ‘Hakuna Matata’ together. Seth and I did ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ together before Beyoncé and Donald [came] in.”

Eichner revealed last month that he was overcome with emotion when he first heard Queen Bey’s rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” which was originally recorded by Elton John.

“I’m telling you, it’s f–king good,” he teased on the “Keep It!” podcast on March 27. “Honestly, it made me cry. I was not expecting that.”

The Parks and Recreation alum told Us that he doesn’t believe Beyoncé knows she made him cry.

“I don’t think anyone called her! Why should she care if I cried anyway?” he joked on Sunday. “But I think a lot of people are going to cry. It’s a beautiful movie.”

The Lion King is not the only project that the 23-time Grammy winner has in the works: Us exclusively revealed last week that she has been working on new music and also has a Netflix film titled Homecoming coming out on April 17.

The Lion King hits theaters on Friday, July 19.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

