Feeling the love! Billy Eichner was overcome with emotions when he first heard Beyoncé sing a popular song in the new live-action Lion King movie.

Eichner, 40, appeared on Crooked Media’s “Keep It” podcast on Wednesday, March 27, and said that he cried over the “Drunk in Love” singer’s rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” He explained, “I’ve heard her sing [the song] with Donald Glover and I’m telling you, it’s f–king good.”

The Billy on the Street creator, who will voice meerkat Timon in the movie, admitted that the tune “was never [his] favorite,” but the 37-year-old Grammy winner’s version with Glover, 35, is something special. “Honestly, it made me cry,” Eichner confessed. “I was not expecting that.”

“Keep It” host Ira Madison III pointed out that the former Destiny’s Child member has not been featured in any of the film’s trailers, but Eichner confirmed she plays a big role in it. The American Horror Story actor noted, “She’s definitely in the movie because I’ve seen a rough cut.”

Disney announced its live-action reboot of the 1994 animated classic in September 2016. One year later, it was revealed that Beyoncé would be taking on the role of Nala, while Glover (who also performs music under the stage name Childish Gambino) will voice Simba.

“We started recording some stuff and … it’s a little intimidating,” the Solo: A Star Wars Story actor told Entertainment Tonight in May 2018. “Everybody who’s involved is a fan, and everybody who is involved knows it really well. They’re like, ‘So, here are the lyrics,’ and I’m like, ‘I know the lyrics! Don’t worry!’ I was in fourth grade when this came out.”

Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar) and James Earl Jones (Mufasa) will also star in the production, which is set to hit theaters on Friday, July 19.

