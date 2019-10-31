



In a Halloween post, the royal couple acknowledged the spooky holiday with a throwback photo from their official tour of New Zealand this time last year. Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, smiled in the snapshot as they were surrounded by a group of people dressed in costume.

The Instagram update was accompanied by a message, where they used a Halloween-inspired reference to refer to their 5-month-old son.

“Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin 🎃) to yours,” the statement read.

Though Archie was yet-to-be-born around the time of the couple’s trip to New Zealand, the baby boy joined the couple on their tour of Africa in September. At the time, the former Suits star spoke with the British press about how she has balanced her engagements while caring for Archie.

“Well, we’re doing well,” she explained on October 1. “I think the schedule — they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie’s feed times. So it’s a full plate, but we’re making it work. It’s worth it.”

For part of the trip, Meghan stayed with Archie in Cape Town while Harry traveled throughout South Africa solo. The Army vet ventured to Botswana, Angola, and Malawi.

Meghan also told British reporters how she missed Harry while the couple were apart.

“Being able to be in Africa and South Africa — it’s my first time being in this country — has been really powerful,” she added. “And Harry has continued on in a couple [of] other countries — we are reuniting today, which I can’t wait for, I miss him so much! But I think for us, it has been a really special trip, because you get to see when you’re focusing on the causes that are really important to us, you can see that the impact is good, and it feels meaningful.”

While attending the WellChild awards on October 15, Harry teared up as he recounted what it was like to attend last year’s event while Meghan was expecting the pair’s first child.

“Last year when my wife and I attended [this event], we knew we were expecting our first child. No one else did at the time, but we did,” he began. “And I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day and, more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time.”

Harry also mentioned his desire to do all that’s necessary to “protect” Meghan and Archie in their new documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. The prince noted that “everything” his late mother Princess Diana “went through and what happened to her is incredibly important every single day.”

He continued, “That is not me being paranoid, that is just me not wanting a repeat of the past.”