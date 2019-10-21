



Duchess Meghan is getting brutally honest about the struggles of her new royal responsibilities and embracing motherhood while living in the spotlight. Though royal life is filled with challenges, including being openly critiqued in the British press, the Duchess of Sussex is still all heart-eyes for husband Prince Harry . During a candid interview for the upcoming documentary , Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan couldn’t help but smile as she revealed the adorable nickname she’s given Harry: “H.”

When asked about the scrutiny she and Harry have faced since the beginning of their relationship, Meghan responded: “You know, I’ve said for a long time to H, that’s what I call him, it’s not enough to just survive something. That’s not the point of life, you have to thrive, you’ve got to be happy. I think I’ve really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip.”

After realizing she let the sweet pet name slip, she covered her mouth with her hand and giggled playfully.

The documentary has already aired in the U.K., and the lighthearted revelation has royal fans swooning over the strength of Meghan and Harry’s love. “What an amazing couple! Genuine, loving and passionate! They care about the work and organizations they support and each other!! On a side note I adore that she calls him ‘H’ xx :),” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Harry & Meghan shows a more vulnerable side to the 38-year-old duchess than we’ve seen before, as she discusses the significant changes she’s faced since becoming part of the royal family. In a viral clip shared by Good Morning America on October 18, Meghan got real about the constant backlash the couple have experienced and the warnings she was given about the British media.

“When I first met Harry, my friends were so excited. My U.S. friends were happy because I was happy,” Meghan admitted. “But my British friends, they were sure he was lovely, but they said I shouldn’t do it because, ‘The British tabloids will destroy your life.'”

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan embarked on their first royal tour of Africa with 5-month-old son, Archie Harrison-Mountbatten Windsor. The family of three visited Malawi, Angola, and South Africa to support Harry’s continuing work for the Sentebale foundation, which helps raise money for young people affected by HIV/AIDS in the southern regions of Africa. Meghan left her mark on these countries in her own way, speaking out on issues like gender equality, education, and women’s empowerment.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs on ABC this Wednesday, October 23, at 10 p.m.

